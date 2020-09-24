Police seek public's help identifying suspect involved in hit-and-run crash in West Houston

article

Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Investigators need your help identifying a man involved in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash at a gas station parking lot.

Authorities said the incident occurred on the 11600 block of Katy Freeway around 7:45 a.m. on September 11.

Houston police said the 32-year-old victim suffered minor injuries.

(Source: Houston Police Department)

The driver is described as a white male in a dark yellow or orange pickup truck.

Advertisement

(Source: Houston Police Department)

If you have any information, contact the Houston Police Department Hit and Run Unit at (713) 247-4072 or Houston CrimeStoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.