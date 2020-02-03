Police searching for suspects in violent cell phone store robbery involving an AR-15

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR THE VIDEO

Police are searching for four masked men who are responsible or an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Houston.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

The robbery happened on Friday, January 24, 2020 around 7:45 pm at the Metro PCS in the 16200-block of Imperial Valley.

Four suspects ran into the business with one of them holding an AR-15 rifle while demanding money from the cash registers and safe.

The suspect with the AR-15 rifle then struck an employee in the face while making demands.

The suspects drove off in a black SUV with stolen money from the cash drawers and phones from the safe in the back office.

Here is a description of the four suspects:

Suspect #1: Black male, black mask, brown jacket, black pants, red shoes, used an AR-15

Suspect #2: Unknown male, gray mask with orange bandana, black glasses, black sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.

Suspect #3: Unknown male, blue and white jacket, turquoise mask, black pants, black and white Nike

Suspect #4: Unknown male, black and white jacket, black pants and white shoes

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.