Police searching for suspects after $10,000 in hair products stolen from Houston business

Authorities are searching for a group of suspects who reportedly stole more than $10,000 in hair products from a business in west Houston.

According to Crime Stoppers, on August 13, three unknown suspects entered the business on Westheimer Road near Gray Falls Drive through a side door.

Authorities say they stole more than $10,000 in hair products and then fled in an unknown direction. Images of the suspects were captured on video surveillance.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.