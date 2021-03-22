Police searching for suspect who used screwdriver to rob man

article

Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who used a screwdriver to rob a man.

Police say a man was in his apartment at the 9000 block of Town Park Drive on February 21 around 9:40 am, when he heard something at his door.

That's when a male broke into his apartment while holding a screwdriver.

The suspect saw that the resident was inside the apartment and then threatened him with the screwdriver. He searched his pockets, stealing money, and his cell phone.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.



The suspect is described as a Black male, 5’8, 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and a red cap.

