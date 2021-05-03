Police searching for person of interest following deadly shooting in East Houston

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a person of interest following a deadly shooting over the weekend.



The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. Sunday at 2002 Runnels Street, police said.

Police said the victim, Kristen Askew, 26, left an apartment at 1900 Runnels Street and walked to a convenience store to buy some items.



That’s when, police said, Askew got into a fight in the parking lot and was shot.

Askew was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.



The person of interest is described only as a white or Hispanic male on a bicycle.

If you have any information on who this person is, contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.