Police searching for men behind aggravated robbery at Houston electronics store

Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon at a Houston electronics store.

Houston police say on Friday, June 19 at 5:50 p.m. three men entered Falcon Electronics in the 7700 block of Harwin with handguns. They then forced employees and customers to the ground and zip-tied their hands together.

One of the suspects then pointed his gun at an employee’s head while demanding that he open the safe. During the robbery, another suspect yelled that they needed to run, at which time all of the suspects ran out of the store and fled the scene in a 2016-2017 gray or taupe Toyota Camry with damage to the rear bumper. One of the victims stated that he believed that the suspects were all Cuban based on their accent.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Authorities said the first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, thin build, with a Cuban accent, wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, white shoes. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and had a Cuban accent. The third suspect is described as a Hispanic male, wearing a blue Adidas shirt, black pants, black shoes, and had a Cuban accent.

Advertisement

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS or submitted online at crime-stoppers.org.