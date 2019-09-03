Police searching for 14-year-old girl reported missing from southwest Houston

article

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen leaving a CPS center in southwest Houston.

According to police, Sophie "Nicole" Medrano was last seen leaving a CPS center on Chimney Rock Road near Elm Street in an unknown direction. Her last contact was August 31, 2019.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans, black socks and white shoes. She is 5'2" tall, 107 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at (832)394-1840.