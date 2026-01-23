Expand / Collapse search
Bomb threat prompts evacuation at NW Harris County Walmart, sheriff says

By
Published  January 23, 2026 7:23pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The threat was reported at a Walmart off FM 1960 near the Northwest Freeway.
    • The store was evacuated as authorities investigate.

HOUSTON - A northwest Harris County Walmart has been evacuated after a bomb threat was reported at the store, according to the sheriff.

Bomb threat at Harris County Walmart

Exterior of a Walmart store

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the threat was called to a Walmart along FM 1960 near Highway 290. The store has been evacuated out of caution as authorities investigate.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

Crime and Public SafetyHarris County