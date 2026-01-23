Bomb threat prompts evacuation at NW Harris County Walmart, sheriff says

The Brief The threat was reported at a Walmart off FM 1960 near the Northwest Freeway. The store was evacuated as authorities investigate.



A northwest Harris County Walmart has been evacuated after a bomb threat was reported at the store, according to the sheriff.

Bomb threat at Harris County Walmart

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the threat was called to a Walmart along FM 1960 near Highway 290. The store has been evacuated out of caution as authorities investigate.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing report. We will update when more information is available.