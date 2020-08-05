Police search for suspects who robbed Houston store, pointed guns at clerk

Houston police are searching for two suspects who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

The two unknown males entered the Star Stop, located in the 3800 block of Little York, around 7:02 a.m. July 5.

Police say one of the suspects jumped the counter as he pointed a gun at the clerk, and the second suspect ran around the counter as he also pointed his handgun at the clerk.

According to authorities, the suspects then surrounded the clerk and demanded he open the cash register.

As the clerk attempted to open the cash drawer, police say one of the suspects held his gun against the clerk’s side while the second suspect pushed his handgun against the clerk’s head in an attempt to force him to hurry.

Police say one of the suspects then placed several Newport cigarettes in a box as the other suspect removed the money from the cash drawer.

Advertisement

Both suspects then fled the location in an unknown direction.

One suspect is described as a black male, 5’9” to 5’11” tall, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and red shoes. The other suspect is described as a black male, 5’6” to 5’8” tall, wearing a gray pullover and black pants, red mask and gray shoes.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS