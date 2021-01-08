Police search for suspect who stole car with child inside in Cleveland

Authorities have located a stolen vehicle that had a two-year-old child inside.

Around 2:45 p.m. a woman reported that her vehicle was stolen from the 1500 block of East Houston in Cleveland.

She said a man had jumped into her white Toyota RAV4 and drove off with it while she went into a building.

The victim's two-year-old daughter was inside the car.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the child and car were located in the area of Loop 494 and 59.

They say the child is OK.

MCSO is on the scene looking for the suspect.