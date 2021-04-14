Manhunt underway for suspects who shot Burleson officer, fatally carjacked woman

There’s now a manhunt underway for the suspects accused of shooting a Burleson police officer then possibly carjacking and killing a woman.

Burleson police issued a Blue Alert for 39-year-old Jerry Don Elders.

He is wanted for aggravated assault against a peace officer and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Elders was the one who immediately opened fire on the officer during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning on Hillside Drive, which is in a neighborhood near Burleson High School.

"About the time he got to the passenger door multiple shots were fired by one of the three occupants inside the vehicle," said Burleson PD Chief Billy Cordell.

Advertisement

It's not known if the officer was able to return fire.

Other officers drove him to the hospital in Fort Worth.

There’s no official update on the wounded officer's condition but Chief Cordell said he was alert and stable. He was wearing a protective vest when he was shot.

"He was struck multiple times. The vest did provide protection. Again, it’s preliminary so we’re not ready to release information on exactly what the injuries are," he said. "He was talking on the scene but as far as extent, we gotta wait until the doctors get in there and I have not heard back from the hospital yet."

The chief asked the community to pray for him and his family.

"That’s our brother up there. And we know he's our brother in arms. And we want to make sure he and his family are okay and protected and they know they have support," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. "It just reminds us the day-to-day danger that our noble people in law enforcement see that they're out there doing it. They get it done."

Police locked down the neighborhood Wednesday morning as they searched for Elder and the two other suspects who fled the initial crime scene.

Their SUV was found abandoned a short while later on John Jones Drive in Burleson. Police believe it malfunctioned and caught fire.

The suspects reportedly took off again on foot. At least one of them may have carjacked and fatally shot a woman in the 8000 block of CR 802.

The woman’s body was found dumped by the back door of the Joshua Police Department. Her silver Toyota Tacoma with the Texas license plate DKB6819 is still missing, police said.

Chief Cordell said his investigators are following up on some promising leads. There is dash and body camera video of the police shooting, he said.

Anyone with information about the case or anyone who sees anything suspicious should call 911.

The Texas Rangers are helping with the investigation.