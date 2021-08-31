Police search for multiple suspects after deadly NW Houston shooting

article

Police are searching for the suspects who shot and killed a 37-year-old man in northwest Houston.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 5600 block of De Soto Street.

Officer responded to a call about a drive-by shooting and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to police, the man was reportedly near a gas station when a white car pulled up, two people got out of the back seat, and the suspects fired multiple rounds at the victim.

The suspects got back into the car and left the scene.

According to police, the two shooting suspects are described only as two black males, one wearing a white hoodie and the other wearing a black hoodie. They were in a white sedan driven by a third unknown male.

Police say they spoke with a witness, but they are asking for others who saw something to come forward. Authorities are also reviewing surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.