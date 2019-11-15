Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Independence Heights

Houston police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Independence Heights.

Officers responded to the scene near N. Main and 43rd Street around 6:05 p.m. after a report of a woman who had been struck by a dually truck.

She was taken to the hospital, but she did not survive.

Investigators are gathering information on the vehicle and the driver.

Anyone with information that can help police can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.