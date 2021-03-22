Police say self-described dating expert behind house flipping scam

To her social media followers Mikki Lynn Fox is Michaela Pink, an expert in strategic dating femininity and high value men.

Fox or Pink, if you prefer, claims she’s helped thousands of women transform themselves.

"She’s a predator and she’s a con-artist, this is what she’s been doing for many, many years," said Marie, a woman police say was conned by Fox.

Marie says Fox stole $21,000 from her and she’s far from being alone.

"We’ve identified six additional complainants," said Harris County Assistant DA Shelia Hansel.

Prosecutors say unsuspecting investors gave Mikki Fox, AKA Michaela Pink, thousands of dollars in a house flipping scam.

"She pitched a house flipping to him and he agreed to invest $35,000 in the house flipping investment," Hansel said.

"I would receive a one year lender agreement and I would receive monthly payments of about 8 percent of the investment I made. Along with that, I’d receive a promissory note and a copy of the deed to sign," said Marie.

After Marie handed over $21,000 she says Mikki Fox failed to send the promissory note.

"And I attempted to contact her and haven’t heard from her since," she said.

"The house she said she was flipping is a house she never owned," said Hansel.

This isn’t a bad investment, it’s felony theft prosecutors say.

"The law allows us to use the fact that there were provable lies," Hansel said.

The best way to avoid something like this happening to you?

"Google is your friend, use it," said Hansel.

