Police say homicide-related charges possible after teen dies days before 18th birthday

Friends and family gathered at Sylvan Beach Park Sunday to honor the life of Christopher Flores.

Around 200 people showed up to show their love, grief, and support for the 17-year-old La Porte high schooler.

"It feels like they took my heart away from me," said a friend, Jose Vidal.

His friends and family say that Christopher was an open, loving, and charismatic person. He was interested in fitness and liked going to the gym and boxing with his friends.

"Seeing his smile on his face every single day, it hurts knowing you'll never see that again," said Vidal.

Sunday was supposed to be Flores’ 18th birthday, but he was pronounced dead Friday at Texas Children’s Hospital.

"No child deserves this, especially right before your birthday," said Victoria Salas, Flores’ cousin.

Flores spent 12 days at the hospital in critical condition after taking a pill he didn’t know was laced with fentanyl, according to his family.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says that fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is often cut into counterfeit prescription drugs.

They say seven of every 10 pills they seize contain a lethal dose of fentanyl.

"Just a normal 17-year-old who trusted the wrong person. He was poisoned," said Salas.

Now that Flores has passed, the La Porte Police Department say homicide charges are a possibility.

"Homicide charges could now be on the table, but that depends on what the evidence reveals," said Lt. John Krueger.

The recent passing of House Bill 6 classifies fentanyl-related deaths as poisonings and allows prosecutors to pursue murder charges on those who administer the drug.

"You’re going to have to pay for what you did, and I pray that's what happens with this new bill that passed," said Salas.