Houston weather: Another foggy morning; warm Christmas Eve

The Brief Widespread Fog Wednesday Morning Unseasonably Warm Through The Weekend Brief Cool-down Before New Year’s



The unseasonably warm pattern continues through and Christmas Day.

Fog, warmth Wednesday

Another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of the FOX 26 viewing area until noon on Wednesday. Areas of fog and low clouds are likely to persist along the beaches and bays as warm, humid air remains in place across the Houston and Galveston area.

Afternoon conditions turn warm again for late December, with a mix of clouds and high temperatures once again reaching at least 80° in many spots. Wednesday's record high for Houston is 82°, so that is in jeopardy.

Very warm Christmas forecast

Gulf breezes and elevated humidity keep temperatures well above normal, giving the holiday a springlike feel rather than a winter one.

No significant fronts or widespread rain are expected to impact Christmas plans at this time, so the main issue to be morning fog and highs near 80.

New Year's Outlook

Looking ahead toward New Year’s, forecast confidence decreases, but there are growing signs of a pattern change.

Some model guidance suggests a cooler air mass may arrive around New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, potentially bringing a more seasonable or even chilly feel back to Southeast Texas. It looks like this will be relatively brief with about three days of chilly air.