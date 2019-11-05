Police release photo of deadly Maryland Popeyes stabbing suspect, ID victim

Prince George's County Police have released a photo of a suspect in a deadly stabbing that allegedly occurred over a Popeyes chicken sandwich Monday night.

On Tuesday, they released a photo of the suspect, along with a woman they're hoping to identify in connection with the incident.

Police say they received reports of a fight at a Popeyes location in the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill on Monday at around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds. He has been identified as Kevin Tyrell Davis of Oxon Hill.

According to police, the fight initially began in line when a man who would later be identified as the victim cut in front of another man.

The pair began arguing and then left the line.

After they walked toward the entrance, the suspect immediately stabbed the victim, according to police.

After the stabbing, police say the suspect and a companion fled the parking lot.

Davis was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries about an hour after the stabbing.

According to police, they recovered a weapon at the scene - a knife.

If you have information on this case, contact police at 1-866-411-8477.

