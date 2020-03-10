Police: No evidence of shots fired at College Station shopping mall

The College Station Police Department confirms no shots were fired at a shopping mall after they responded to a report of an active shooter.

Officers responded to Post Oak Mall around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The police department says officers found no evidence of gunshots or that weapons were displayed.

Police say the sounds reported were most likely the sound of breaking glass at a Zales.

People inside the mall were asked to shelter in place while officers investigated the report, but police say it is now safe to resume normal activities.

College Station police say the incident is still under active investigation.

FOLLOW THE LATEST TEXAS NEWS