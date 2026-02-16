Watch DJ Michael ‘5000’ Watts' 'Kings Day' celebration of life live stream

The celebration of life for Houston hip-hop icon DJ Michael "5000" Watts is being held Monday morning.

Those unable to attend, can watch the live stream below.

DJ Michael "5000" Watts dead at 52

The backstory:

Watts' family and Swishahouse Records released statements on his passing on Jan. 30.

The DJ's family said he "developed a fatal heart rhythm called torsades de Pointes causing a sudden cardiac death." They say he passed away on Friday surrounded by loved ones.

"We truly appreciate the love shown to Michael throughout his career, and we ask for continued prayers as we navigate through this very hard journey," the family's statement reads.

Swishahouse Records credits its founder for helping "define the sound, spirit, and global influence of Houston hip-hop."

"Michael ‘5000’ Watts was more than a founder, he was a movement," the record's statement reads. "Beyond the music, Michael Watts was a mentor, a cultural curator, and a builder of opportunity. He believed in ownership, creativity, and the power of storytelling through sound."