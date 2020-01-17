Police: New Jersey woman missing for 6 years found dead inside car submerged in river

New Jersey State Police say a woman who has been missing for six years was found dead inside a car submerged in the Salem River on Thursday.

Vanessa Smallwood, 52, of Maple Shade, was reported missing in Jan. 2014.

Smallwood was last seen in Cherry Hill. No cause of death has been released at this time.

