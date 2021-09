article

Authorities need your help finding a missing woman, who was last seen in south Pasadena Thursday morning.

Police said Lynn Clay, 65, was last seen near Burke Rd. and Fairmont Parkway wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with a black bandana on her head.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're encouraged to call their dispatch at 713-477-1221.

