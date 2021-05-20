Police: Man shot to death at homeless encampment in north Houston

article

Police are investigating after a man, who is believed to be homeless, was shot and killed in north Houston.

The shooting occurred around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 9800 block of Bauman Road.

According to police, the man and a witness were in the area of a known homeless encampment.

The witness told police that a male dressed in black walked up, shot the victim multiple times and then left on foot.

The witness didn’t have a phone, so he went to a friend’s house to call for help, police say.

HFD pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police canvased the area looking for a suspect but did not locate him.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

