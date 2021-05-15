Police: Man shot in the buttocks in south Houston, 3 men arrested with rifle in car

A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot in the buttocks by 3 other men, who were later caught and arrested when responding officers found a rifle in their car.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Investigators were called out to the 3500 block of Dawson Ln in south Houston just before midnight, where they saw a car speeding down the direction where calls of shots fired came in.

When responding officers went to check on the car, a brief chase ensued but eventually, the driver stopped. However, shortly afterward the driver then tried running away.

Meanwhile, three people were arrested, and a rifle was found inside the car. One of the officers later found a man shot in the buttocks and was taken to the hospital but is said to be OK.

Preliminary information from the Houston Police Department states the victim was sitting outside in his car when the unidentified suspects in the other car drove by and started shooting.

The man then tried running into a home in the area shortly after he was hit.

An investigation is currently underway.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP