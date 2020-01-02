Police: Man shot Houston USPS employee, tried to shoot at elderly man

Houston police say charges have been filed against a man who allegedly shot a USPS employee and attempted to shoot at an elderly man.

According to the Houston Police Department, Matthew Williams, 24, is facing numerous charges that include aggravated assault against a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, violation of a protective order, and assault of a family member in the 177th State District Court. He is also charged with failure to stop and give information.

A U.S. Postal Service employee was on foot delivering mail on Cedardale Drive on December 28 when he was shot. The employee was hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Police say that same suspect also went to a nearby business on Bunker Hill Road and pointed a gun, attempting to shoot in the direction of an elderly man. The gun did not go off and no one was injured.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation including HPD, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Police say that investigation led to Williams being identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Monday and charged.