Police: Man found shot to death in north Houston

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in north Houston, where a man has died.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

It happened in the 4700 block of N Freeway at a gas station, where we're told several people were gathered.

It's unclear what happened but police say at one point, a man pulled out a gun and opened fire. The shooter then took off northbound in a car.

Currently, police are looking for the shooter and are asking anyone with information to come forward but are also looking through surveillance.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

As of Thursday, homicides in the Houston area are up nearly 50 percent.