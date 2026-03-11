The Brief Fox 26 Storm Alert Day with severe storms possible Highest storm risk late morning through early evening Chilly, gusty air blows in behind the front tonight



Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected across Houston on Wednesday with a tornado watch in effect for Southeast Texas.

Active weather warnings

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Austin, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Waller, and Harris counties until 12:45 p.m.

Tornado Watch for Houston

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 6 p.m. for Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Houston, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington and Wharton counties.

What is a tornado watch?

A tornado watch is issued when tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

You should be prepared for an actual tornado during a tornado watch. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued, or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives.

Storm Alert: Weather impacts

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible at times across Southeast Texas today as a cold front sweeps through.

The main concerns are damaging wind gusts, hail, and a low-end tornado risk, along with frequent lightning.

Peak timing this afternoon

While a few showers or storms can pop up earlier, the strongest and most widespread storms are most likely from late morning into the afternoon and early evening. Expect downpours that can quickly flood streets in spots, especially if storms track over the same areas.

Cooler air rushes in tonight

Once the front clears, winds turn gusty and cooler, drier air settles in. Thursday and Friday mornings will feel noticeably chilly compared to recent days, with a brighter, more comfortable stretch to finish the week.