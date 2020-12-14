Police: Man found dead near Texas City school

article

Police say a man was found dead near a school in Texas City on Monday morning.

According to authorities, a delivery driver reported finding a male on the ground and bleeding around 7 a.m.

Police say the male was reported to be on a service driveway off of the Bay Street extension that leads to Levi Fry Intermediate, located in the 300 block of 25th Ave N.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the deceased unidentified male.

The Texas City Police Criminal and Identification Divisions are investigating.

Texas City ISD wrote on Twitter, “You may notice police cars in the vicinity of Levi Fry Intermediate this morning. The Texas City Police Department is conducting an active investigation. Their work will not impact instruction or safety at school today.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Texas City Police Department Criminal Investigations at 409-643-5720 The Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of UP TO $1000 for information leading to the arrest or charges filed in this case. If you have any information and would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.

