Police: Man fatally shot wife, then himself at League City home

Police say a man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after witnesses saw him fatally shoot his wife in the front yard of a League City home.

Officers with the League City Police Department responded to the 400 block of Westwood Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in the front yard of the home. Police identified her as 35-year-old Erica Rene Allen.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing her husband, 40-year-old Nicholas Allen, shoot her and then go back into his home.

Officers were unable to establish contact with the husband and secured the home until the tactical team arrived.

Around 1:33 a.m., the tactical team made entry into the home. Police say they located two children, ages 7 and 2, unharmed.

Police say the husband was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to police, the call was initially reported as a home invasion, which they believe was untruthful. Police believe the incident actually stemmed from a domestic problem.

The scene remains under investigation.

