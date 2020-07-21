Police: Man fatally shot ex-girlfriend while she was lying next to her daughter

article

Houston police say a man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend while she was lying in bed next to her 4-year-old daughter.

Cedgadrick Ardarius Harris, 24, is charged with capital murder in the death of Kimberly Robinson, 28.

The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Barker Cypress Road around 4:15 a.m. July 20.

Police say Harris kicked in the door of Robinson’s apartment and shot her multiple times as she was lying in bed. Authorities say Robinson’s 4-year-old daughter was lying next to her at the time of the shooting and was struck at least one time in the face.

Robinson died at the scene. The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

Police say four other children, all under the age of 10, were in the apartment at the time. None of them were injured.

According to HPD, Harris fled the scene after the shooting, but he was charged on Monday and turned himself in later in the evening.

