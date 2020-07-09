Police: Man charged for shooting another man in the face while 'playing' with gun

article

Houston police say a man was “playing” with a pistol when another man was shot in the face.

Zachary Ryan Smith, 20, is charged with aggravated assault – serious bodily injury.

Police responded to a shooting call at an apartment in the 1800 block of Barker Cypress Road around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing Smith "playing" with a pistol, both immediately before and after it discharged, striking the victim.

Smith was arrested and charged.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800.