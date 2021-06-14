Police: Man barricaded in west Houston apartment after domestic dispute

Police say a man, who may be armed, is barricaded inside of an apartment in west Houston.

HPD SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the scene in the 13800 block of Westhollow Park Drive on Monday.

According to police, preliminary information indicated that the man was barricaded following a possible domestic dispute.

Police say he is believed to be alone.

Negotiators were using loudspeakers in an attempt to speak to the man.

