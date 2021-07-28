Police looking for two teens linked to robbing good Samaritan who offered them a ride

Houston police need your help finding two teenagers linked to robbing a good Samaritan in west Houston after offering to give them a ride.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Authorities say it happened Saturday, June 26 around 12:20 p.m. at a convenience store in the 4000 block of Synott. That's where a police report says an unidentified victim was approached by two young men, one of whom was identified later as Trenton Morgan, 17, asking them for directions on how to get back S. Dairy Ashford.

The victim told police because they appeared to be young men, "he offered to give them a ride."

Once they got to the 13000 block of Ashford Point, one of the teens pulled out a gun, pointing it at the victim's head, and "demanded his property," the report says.

Officials say the driver "panicked" and hit a curb, causing his car to crash into a wall in the median. Afterward, the teenagers took off with the victim's "property," but does not detail what those were exactly.

Currently, both the teens are still at large and need help identifying the second one, who was seen on camera at the store wearing a white shirt, black shorts, brown shoes, and short black hair.

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest of these suspects, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers by going online or calling 713-222-TIPS.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP