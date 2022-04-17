Police looking for person of interest linked to deadly shooting in southwest Houston

Authorities are asking for public assistance in finding a man linked to a deadly shooting in southwest Houston.

Officials say they were called to a business in the 6800 block of South Gessner Rd. Saturday a little after 1 p.m. That's where they found an unidentified man, 35, with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information from the Houston Police Department is the victim was sitting in his wheelchair outside the business having a conversation when an unknown, masked man approached the victim and shot him several times.

At last check, there was no motive known or any suspect information, which is why they want to contact the person in the surveillance photo released.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person of interest or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.