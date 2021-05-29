Police looking for missing 5-year-old last seen in southwest Houston

article

Authorities need your help finding a missing child last seen in the southwest Houston area.

According to investigators, Samuel Olson, 5, was last seen leaving the 8800 block of McAvoy Dr.

Samuel was also last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a red Kool-Aid man on the front, jean shorts, and white Buzz Lightyear tennis shoes.

The 5-year-old has been described as 3'9" White, with a light complexion, golden-brown hair, and blue eyes.

If you have any information on where he can be found, you're encouraged to call Houston Police at 713-884-3131 and/or HPD's Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

