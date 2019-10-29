Police looking for man who robbed Wingstop restaurant at gunpoint

article

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Wingstop restaurant.

According to Houston Police, a man walked into a Wingstop restaurant at 8200 Main St. on October 2 and pulled a gun on employees and customers. In the surveillance video, the man can then be seen pulling cash from the register before fleeing the restaurant.

Police are asking the public for help identifying and apprehending the man, and are urging those with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.