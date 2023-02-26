New police K-9 named after Harris County Commissioner

There's a new police K-9 in Harris County, and it's named after a known County Commissioner.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office announced their newest Precinct 4 police K-9 named "Tejas Briones", after the County Commissioner Leslie Briones.

"Commissioner Briones since being elected has been a strong supporter of our agency and public safety throughout our county," said Constable Herman on Facebook.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Photo Courtesy of Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office via Facebook)

Deputy Michael Aspras is the handler of K-9 Tejas who is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in search and rescue, criminal apprehension, and narcotics detection.

The name "Tejas" means friend and ally said the constable and was picked out by Commissioner Briones and her daughters!

Both Deputy Aspras and Tejas Briones are already out helping make the streets of Harris County safe for residents.

K9 "Tejas Briones" was generously donated to Constable Mark Herman’s Office by K9s4Cops.