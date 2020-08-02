Police investigating Saturday shooting in North Houston

article

Authorities are investigating following a Saturday shooting in Houston ending with one person taken to the hospital.



Houston Police said the shooting took place on the 7400 block of Airline Drive.

Police said it was reported that two Hispanic men were having some sort of argument in the parking lot.



That’s when, authorities said, the victim went inside of a Metro PCS store.



When the victim walked out, police said the other man fired shots at him then fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.



The victim was taken to the hospital by a friend from the incident to another, police said. That’s where an ambulance took the victim to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition was unknown.



No additional information was provided by authorities.

