All-clear given after possible bomb threat at Houston Hobby Airport

article

UPDATE: Officials have given the all-clear after a possible bomb threat at Houston Hobby Airport on Tuesday.

Authorities said passengers are being allowed back into the baggage claim area at this time.

---------------------

The Houston Police Department is investigating a possible bomb threat at Houston Hobby Airport.

According to officials with the Houston Airport System, police are responding to the baggage claim area.

We're told there was a bag where a K9 had an alert.



Passengers have been escorted out of baggage area and taken upstairs.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.