Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

All-clear given after possible bomb threat at Houston Hobby Airport

By
Published 
Updated 6:35PM
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - UPDATE: Officials have given the all-clear after a possible bomb threat at Houston Hobby Airport on Tuesday. 

Authorities said passengers are being allowed back into the baggage claim area at this time. 

---------------------

The Houston Police Department is investigating a possible bomb threat at Houston Hobby Airport. 

According to officials with the Houston Airport System, police are responding to the baggage claim area. 

We're told there was a bag where a K9 had an alert. 

Passengers have been escorted out of baggage area and taken upstairs. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 