All-clear given after possible bomb threat at Houston Hobby Airport
article
HOUSTON - UPDATE: Officials have given the all-clear after a possible bomb threat at Houston Hobby Airport on Tuesday.
Authorities said passengers are being allowed back into the baggage claim area at this time.
---------------------
The Houston Police Department is investigating a possible bomb threat at Houston Hobby Airport.
According to officials with the Houston Airport System, police are responding to the baggage claim area.
We're told there was a bag where a K9 had an alert.
Passengers have been escorted out of baggage area and taken upstairs.
Advertisement
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.