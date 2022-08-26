Police investigating double shooting in Galveston, 1 person killed

Authorities in Galveston are piecing together what led up to a double shooting late Friday night, where one person died and another remains in serious condition.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but based on a press release by Galveston PD, it happened just before midnight near the intersection of 68th St. and Furlong Way. That's when investigators were responding to several "shots fired" calls and found two people with gunshots.

Officers identified both people as Coren Lovings, 32, and Evariste Soulaire, 31, both from Galveston. They were rushed to the UT Medical Branch in Galveston in serious condition, but Lovings reportedly succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but officials confirmed there is no danger to the public because of this incident.

An investigation remains underway but Galveston PD is asking anyone with information related to this case to call them at (409) 765-3779 or Crime Stoppers at (409) 765-8477.