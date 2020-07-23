Police investigating deadly shooting in southern Houston

article

Police are investigating following a deadly shooting in southern Houston on Thursday.



Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3200 block of Dixie.

Houston police said when they arrived on the scene, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds behind a restaurant.



Additional information revealed the victim was in an argument with another man.



Police said the victim tried running but the suspect followed and killed him.



No suspects are in custody at this time, police said.