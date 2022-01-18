Police investigating deadly shooting at NW Houston Whataburger parking lot
article
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating following a deadly shooting at a northwest Houston Whataburger parking lot.
Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 13200 block of Northwest Freeway.
Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP
No additional information has been released.
Advertisement