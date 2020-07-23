Police investigating after two men were shot in SW Houston

article

Houston police are investigating after two males were shot in Southwest Houston on Thursday evening.



Details are limited but authorities said the shooting took place on the 11500 block of Keegans Ridge Road, just after 8:30 p.m.

Authorities said when they arrived, they found one man shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.



Police later learned of a second man while they were investigating. That victim was taken to the hospital via private vehicle.



About 40 shell casings were seen as police were on scene investigating.



No details about what led up to the shooting have been released.

