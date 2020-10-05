Police investigate shooting near South Loop in Houston

Houston Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday, Oct. 4 around 7:30 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the 3200 block of South Loop West (South Interstate Highway 610 West) and discovered a male victim, 26, with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by paramedics in stable condition.



According to police, the victim was walking in the parking lot of a motel when an unknown suspect came out from behind a dumpster. When the victim turned to face the suspect, the suspect fired multiple shots and Hale was struck.

Police say the victim then ran to the motel's front desk for assistance. The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.