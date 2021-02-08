Police investigate after 3 people shot in Galena Park

Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people in Galena Park.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of 12th Street.

Authorities reportedly located three people who had been shot. They are said to be between the ages of 19 to 30 years old.

Two people were taken to the hospital by Life Flight and one was transported by ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

Information has not been released on a suspected shooter.

