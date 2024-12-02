Police identify victim, arrest suspect in north Houston homicide

article

Houston Police have identified the victim and the suspect in a Nov. 29 shooting that happened in north Houston just before 1 a.m.

Investigators say 69-year-old Leon Ratcliff and 64-year-old Marcus Tucker were arguing in the 2600 block of Melbourne Street. The argument led to the shooting, according to police.

When the police arrived on the scene, they found Ratcliff in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses told police Ratcliff was being followed by a black SUV when unknown suspects inside began shooting at the man. Ratcliff fell to the ground and the SUV drove away.

Tucker was booked into the Harris County Jail on Nov. 30 and charged with murder. A bond has not been set as of this report.

This shooting is still under investigation.