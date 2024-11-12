Expand / Collapse search

Police identify man killed in crash near Huffman Friday

Published  November 12, 2024 1:25pm CST
Houston
HOUSTON - Houston Police have identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Huffman Cleveland Road near the Ponderosa Marina on Friday.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. when police say 39-year-old Steven Turbitt's pickup veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. 

No other information has been released.

