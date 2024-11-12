Police identify man killed after crashing into tree in Houston's Spring Branch neighborhood

article

Houston Police believe alcohol was a factor in a crash that killed 33-year-old Wilbur Fuentes Canales on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at 1500 Antoine Drive around 2 p.m.

Police say he was driving northbound when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree in the center median.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV

When police and paramedics arrived, they pronounced Canales dead on the scene.

The investigation is continuing.