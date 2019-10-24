Police: Houston wrecker driver took photo of suspects before he was shot and killed

article

Police say a wrecker driver took a picture of two suspects before he was shot and killed in north Houston.

Authorities say the victim, 48-year-old Augustin Martinez, was giving a ride to a customer around 9 p.m. Wednesday when he got into a verbal altercation with two males at an apartment complex on W. Little York.

Police say the suspects in a red Ford Explorer became hostile and one of them fired multiple shots into the wrecker. Martinez was shot and died at the scene.

The customer was not injured.

Police are searching for two suspects in a photo that Martinez managed to take before the shooting. The suspects are described only as two Hispanic males between 30 to 40 years of age.

Anyone with information on the identities of the wanted suspects or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.