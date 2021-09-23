Police: Florida daycare worker accused of twisting, fracturing baby's leg

A Florida daycare employee is charged with child abuse after police say she brutally attacked a 4-month-old baby.

Investigators say it happened September 16 at Laugh and Learn Daycare on 3rd Avenue E.

Officers in Bradenton say Thalia Camarillo was seen on surveillance video hitting the infant ‘with an open hand’ several times.

The video then allegedly shows her twisting and bending the child's leg so aggressively that it fractured.

The child was transported to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital for further treatment. Camarillo is now facing felony charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bradenton PD Detective Santana at 941-932-9355 or email bpdtips@bradentonpd.com.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000,

