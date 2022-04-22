Police find skeletal remains in abandoned building behind NW Houston motel

Officials are investigating possible human remains found in northwest Houston Friday at an abandoned building behind a motel.

Details are limited, but the Houston Police Department says it was called around 7:30 a.m. for skeletal remains in the 8700 block of West Tidwell that appeared to be human.

Medical examiners will be looking into the remains and determining a cause of death. It's unclear how the remains got there as well, but an investigation remains underway.

No other information was released, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as it develops.

Anyone with knowledge on this case is urged to call HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.